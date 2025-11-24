The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a strong 12-4 start this season, and their star-studded lineup continues to deliver, led by LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and DeAndre Ayton. But in the aftermath of Sunday’s thrilling 108-106 victory over the Utah Jazz, it was Austin Reaves who stole the spotlight, albeit unintentionally, with a hilarious postgame gaffe.

During the interview, Reaves let loose not one but two f-bombs in quick succession, leaving the media crew and fans caught off guard. Realizing the slip-up immediately, the sharpshooting guard apologized profusely, joking about his excitement and inability to filter himself after another big performance.

Austin Reaves drops two f-bombs in quick succession in his post-game interview, apologizes profusely pic.twitter.com/UpVj6h746t — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Yeah… uh… sorry for the language”, Reaves said with a sheepish grin. The moment quickly went viral, with social media lighting up with memes and jokes about Reaves’ potty mouth. Fans embraced the lighthearted moment, reminding everyone that even professionals can’t always contain the postgame adrenaline.

Reaves’ energy on the court is a big reason the Lakers have been firing on all cylinders. He poured in 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including 7-of-8 from the free-throw line, and added 10 rebounds and 4 assists in 40 minutes of play.

With career averages of 27.6 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game this season, Reaves has become a critical cog in the Lakers’ success, capable of stepping up as a scorer, facilitator, and defensive contributor.

Teammates were quick to defend their guard, with LeBron James praising Reaves’ focus and saying that his energy and intensity are part of what makes him such a key piece for Los Angeles. Even amidst the postgame laughter, it was clear the Lakers appreciated the effort.

For fans, the incident offered a glimpse of Reaves’ personality off the stat sheet: passionate, candid, and entertaining. As the Lakers continue their pursuit of a deep playoff run, Reaves’ mix of skill and spontaneity ensures that he’s both a serious on-court threat and a fan-favorite for his humorous, human moments off it.

Sunday’s postgame may have been a comedy of words, but on the court, Austin Reaves’ performance was all business.