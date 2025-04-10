Apr 10, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET

DALLAS — The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business on Wednesday night, earning a 112-97 win against the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic stole headlines in his return to Dallas after dropping 45 points on his former team. Mahomes greeted his former teammates after the game, and he also took some time to meet with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, video via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Luka Doncic embraces with Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and then Mark Cuban after LA’s 112-97 win over Dallas pic.twitter.com/7JVOVdhtay — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

As seen in the video, Doncic also greets Mark Cuban.

Mahomes, who is from Texas, is often seen attending Mavericks games. He also immediately reacted to the news of Luka Doncic being traded to the Lakers in early February.

“Wait what?” Mahomes wrote on X, formerly Twitter, the night the trade was announced.

After seemingly realizing it was indeed a real report, Mahomes took to X again.

“I’m sick rn….”

The next day, however, the Chiefs QB and Mavs fan decided to share an optimistic perspective on the situation.

“Kyrie and AD going to be nice tho!” Mahomes wrote.

Unfortunately, fans were only able to watch Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving play together for just over a half of a game. AD suffered an injury in his first contest with the Mavs, leading to an extended absence. He returned in March, but Kyrie suffered a torn ACL before Davis returned.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and the Lakers are currently sitting in third place in the Western Conference standings. Dallas clinched an NBA Play-In Tournament spot, but the Mavs are in 10th place overall.

The Mavericks could become a true championship contender once again when Irving returns next season. However, Doncic will be missed in Dallas regardless. Mahomes was just one of the fans who was shocked to learn that the Mavericks traded Luka in the first place.

In all reality, many fans are still trying to accept the reality of the situation.