In preparation for the 2025 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been actively fine-tuning their roster, making a flurry of moves ahead of training camp. Among their latest decisions, the team signed four emerging prospects —RJ Davis, Eric Dixon, Arthur Kaluma, and Augustas Marciulionis —to Exhibit 10 contracts.

These deals are typically used to bring young talent into training camp with the potential to develop further within the organization, often leading to G League opportunities or two-way contracts.

RJ Davis headlines the group. The 6-foot guard spent five seasons at the University of North Carolina (2020–25), where he appeared in 175 games (155 starts) and averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game over his collegiate career.

In his final season, he averaged 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across 37 games, earning All-ACC Second Team honors.

In 2024, Davis was named ACC Player of the Year and received the prestigious Jerry West Award as the nation’s top shooting guard. Davis also played in the 2025 Summer League for the Lakers, averaging 8.0 points per game in Las Vegas, including a 17-point performance in the finale against the Denver Nuggets.

Eric Dixon, a 6-foot-8 forward from Villanova, arrives after a dominant 2024–25 season in which he led the NCAA with 23.3 points per game. He added 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc.

Dixon ended his collegiate career as Villanova’s all-time leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over 162 games (141 starts).

Though initially reported to have signed a two-way deal with the Lakers, an undisclosed leg injury sidelined him during Summer League and left the contract unfinalized. Nonetheless, Dixon is a strong candidate for the Lakers’ third and final two-way contract, with the other two already awarded to Christian Koloko and Chris Mańon.

Article Continues Below

Arthur Kaluma, a 6-foot-7 forward, brings versatility after playing four collegiate seasons across Creighton, Kansas State, and Texas. In his final year at Texas (2024–25), he averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 29.3 minutes per game.

Across 134 total games (131 starts), Kaluma averaged 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. Kaluma participated in the 2025 Summer League, logging 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game over four appearances.

Augustas Marciulionis, a 6-foot-4 Lithuanian guard, completed four seasons at Saint Mary’s College (2021–25), where he was a back-to-back WCC Player of the Year (2024, 2025). In his final season, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 34.8 minutes across 35 games.

Overall, Marciulionis posted career averages of 8.9 points and 3.7 assists over 138 games. Although he was unable to participate in the Summer League due to injury, his playmaking skills and collegiate awards make him a worthy addition.

These additions come on the heels of LA’s headline move, signing former No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton as their starting center, a move that points to the Lakers’ strategy of integrating high-profile talent with promising young players.