If anything in the NBA has become abundantly clear, it's that the Los Angeles Lakers are moving in a new direction with Luka Doncic as the face of their franchise. Many could have predicted this when the organization traded Anthony Davis for Doncic in February, and now it can become official once the 26-year-old superstar puts pen to paper on a new contract extension with the Lakers.

Doncic, who has been overseas preparing for EuroBasket 2025, returns to the United States this week for his Jordan Brand tour. After visiting New York City on Tuesday and Chicago on Thursday, the star guard will conclude his quick tour in Los Angeles on Saturday.

It is widely expected that Doncic will meet with Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' brass upon his return to Los Angeles and officially sign a massive contract extension, league sources told ClutchPoints. He is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million max contract extension with the Lakers.

The Lakers have made it their mission to show Luka that this is his organization now, and they have been making moves to appease him since February's trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

This offseason, Pelinka and the Lakers signed Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, two players Doncic has expressed his desire to play alongside and helped recruit to Los Angeles. Mark Williams was another player Doncic had pinpointed and the struck a deal for before the trade deadline, but this trade with the Charlotte Hornets ultimately fell through and was rescinded over health concerns.

Not even a year into his time with the Lakers, Doncic is already receiving superstar-level treatment in the sense that Los Angeles' front office is working with him on assembling a championship-level roster. Much like how LeBron James has had his pulse on the Lakers' roster moves through the years, Doncic will continue to have a significant voice regarding the players his team adds.

If Doncic, by some chance, opts not to sign the max contract extension that the Lakers can offer him starting on August 2, then he could opt for a slightly smaller contract. This would likely be a three-year contract in the ballpark of $160 million, which would allow him to then sign a supermax deal in 2028 once he hits 10 years of NBA service.

Article Continues Below

That contract extension in 2028 would exceed $400 million in value over a five-year span with the NBA's projected cap and salary increases.

The Lakers are extremely confident that they will be able to finalize a new contract with Doncic upon his return to Los Angeles at the start of August, sources said.

In a recent four-minute video released by the Lakers' PR staff on social media, Doncic was asked what he hopes to be known for in Los Angeles. His answer was exactly what Lakers fans want to hear:

“The guy that brought championships to the city, for sure.”

Officially signing a new multi-year contract extension with the Lakers is the final step in Doncic ensuring what he hopes to be a title-filled future in Los Angeles.

Last season, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game in 50 total games between the Mavs and Lakers. In his 28 games with Los Angeles, Doncic led the team to an 18-10 record, helping them claim the 3-seed in the Western Conference.