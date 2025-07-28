LeBron James has made headlines this offseason for his future with the Los Angeles Lakers and perceived beef with rapper Drake, but rest assured, the man is still focused on being the best basketball player he can be at 40 years of age. The all-time great's love for the game and commitment to his physical conditioning are on full display in a recent social media post.

James revealed a picture of himself driving in the middle of the night and captioned it with a message that is sure to fire up Lakers fans. “Let's get it!,” he said, via Mark Stein. “Year 23 coming soon!” Regardless of what one thinks about this polarizing figure, his dedication to his craft is indisputable. James invests millions of dollars and countless hours into preserving his superstar form, and the results are reflected on the court.

Despite logging more than 1,800 career games (including playoffs), the four-time NBA Finals MVP is still a top-10 player in the league. He is exhibiting unparalleled longevity, further solidifying himself as one of the most influential individuals to ever step foot on the hardwood.

Via his Instagram account this morning, LeBron James posted about heading to a workout at 4:49 AM to prepare for his record-setting 23rd NBA season. A lengthy look at Year 23 for No. 23 from me from the weekend: https://t.co/7jtGTdKSma pic.twitter.com/O3v1GtdAyG — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

LeBron James continues to perform at a high level

James scored 24.4 points per contest on 51.3 percent shooting from the field and 37.6 percent shooting from behind the 3-point line last season. He also averaged 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds on his way to a sixth-place finish in MVP voting. Most athletes entering middle-aged territory are just hoping for a graceful exit. This one earned an All-NBA Second-Team selection.

Article Continues Below

Body maintenance remains a crucial component of James' unfathomable evasion of Father Time. However, a couple of retired athletes have made big accusations about how the all-time scoring leader goes about said maintenance. Former All-Star point guard Jeff Teague recently claimed that the all-time scoring leader was using steroids back in the day, but he dismissed the remarks as a joke hours later. The controversial Chael Sonnen, who competed in the UFC before becoming an analyst, declared in 2023 that James uses performance-enhancing drugs (PEDS), going as far as to say that he and the face of the NBA have the “same drug guy.”

Neither Sonnen nor anyone else has presented substantiated evidence that LeBron James has engaged in such practices. Fans are fiercely protective of his reputation just the same, though. What is inarguable is that he still eats, sleeps and breathes basketball. He is attacking the offseason with passion and intensity, taking it upon himself to get physically and mentally ready for the 2025-26 season.

Will Lakers maximize the remainder of the LeBron era?

In what could be his last year in LA, and in the NBA, James is intent on contending for a fifth championship. While there is still doubt regarding the Lakers' ceiling in a tough Western Conference, general manager Rob Pelinka did make notable additions in the form of center Deandre Ayton, sharpshooter Jake LaRavia and impactful defender Marcus Smart.

If James and Los Angeles can build on their respectively active offseasons, then maybe fans will get to experience at least one more memorable campaign before this era of Purple and Gold hoops officially ends, and the Luka Doncic era reaches full force.