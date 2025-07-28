On Monday, new pictures surfaced of Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic in Men's Health magazine, featuring the point forward looking much slimmer than he did last time we saw him on an NBA court. The photos were further proof of the conditioning work that Doncic has been putting in this offseason in hopes of ridding himself of his reputation as an under-conditioned player.

Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein took to X, formerly Twitter, to report on an upcoming appearance that Doncic will make in collaboration with Jordan brand.

“Jordan Brand says Luka Dončić is scheduled to attend the Yankees' game tonight and meet up beforehand with fellow Jordan Brand athletes Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr.,” reported Stein.

Fans in the comment section were thrilled about the emergence of this new and improved Doncic.

“Luka is winning mvp,” predicted one fan.

Another fan wondered if Doncic might soon make an appearance at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, noting a connection between Doncic and Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

“Mookie Betts is Jordan Brand. Will he be at Dodgers game on Monday August 4?” wondered the fan.

A potentially huge development

Article Continues Below

The main factor that the Dallas Mavericks blamed in their trade of Doncic was the fact that they perceived him to be out of shape and not in line with their vision of “defense wins championships.”

That criticism continued during Doncic's tenure with the Lakers, as the star could be seen visibly running low on fuel during Los Angeles' first round playoff loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, if it's true that Doncic has taken it upon himself to get into better shape this offseason, it could eliminate the only true weak point in his otherwise superstar-level game, which would allow him to further take the reins from LeBron James this upcoming season.

At the current juncture, the Lakers still don't figure to have quite enough depth or defense to truly compete for a championship. However, with a slim Luka Doncic, anything is possible.

Los Angeles' schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season is slated to be announced in August.