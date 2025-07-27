After signing the $52.6 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James’ future remains in balance. The franchise has made clear their intentions to move on from James and build around Luka Doncic, and a trade remains unlikely due to the kind of package the Lakers will demand, something that looks unlikely in the current market considering LeBron is nearing 41.

In such a scenario, multiple teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and the New York Knicks have emerged as possible candidates. Recently, Marc Stein of The Stein Line had his say on the matter, confirming that James and his family is well-settled in LA, especially as he is building a new home in Beverly Hills.

Hence, while LeBron has “genuine curiosity about playing in Dallas,” the Mavericks will only be interested if LeBron becomes a free agent and can be signed on a minimum deal. However, as things stand, Dallas will have to lose big assets in order to facilitate a trade, something they do not have an interest in.

“They have not tried to trade for him and do not want to try to trade for him if it means surrendering multiple rotation pillars for a player who turns 41 in December,” Stein said. Further, while the Lakers are willing to move on from LeBron, they still know their asset’s value.

LeBron James trade looks unlikely for the Lakers

“Do you think the Lakers will just give up on this season and buy him out in August or September and set James up to walk to Dallas or Golden State or New York? I don't,” Stein said, claiming that any trade requires three parties to be satisfied.

This includes the team where LeBron ends up at, the Lakers who will be looking for a good-enough package, and the player himself, who is looking for his last hurrah.

“I believe that the Warriors and the Knicks would be right there with the Mavericks IFFFF James became available via buyout,” Stein said, claiming that he cannot imagine a buyout happening this offseason.

Stein reported that LeBron’s desire to play at the Madison Square Garden means that counting the Knicks out is not possible. While the three teams mentioned here appear to be the frontrunners as things stand, this one appears to be a matter of traversing complications.