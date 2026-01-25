DALLAS — Luka Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers almost a year ago. He made his return to Dallas later in the 2024-25 season, which was an emotional homecoming to say the least. Saturday represented Doncic's second game back in Dallas since the trade, and while it wasn't quite as emotional, the fans still let Doncic know how they feel about him.

Some “MVP” chants for Luka Doncic at the free throw line here in Dallas pic.twitter.com/ZuzKTQYUT1 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) January 25, 2026

Doncic is still a fan-favorite in Dallas to say the least. So, how did the former Mavericks star perform on Saturday night in the Lakers' 116-110 win over the Mavs?

Luka Doncic's performance vs. Mavericks

Doncic finished the game with 33 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds while shooting 8-15 from the field and 3-8 from beyond the arc. He added a steal and a block as well.

It was a strong overall performance for the star. Sure, he did not score 45 points like he did in the Lakers' 112-97 victory over the Mavericks on April 9 of last year, but he did more than enough to help LA on Saturday.

Doncic looked confident throughout the game. However, the Mavs had a strong gameplan against him, which caused Doncic to pass the ball more than he did last time he played Dallas. Forcing others to beat them was clearly the Mavs' gameplan.

The Lakers held a 65-52 lead at the half, as Doncic led all scorers with 17 points at the half. The Mavs battled back and made things interesting in the third quarter. In fact, at one point in the quarter, the game was tied at 77-77 — which was fitting in No. 77 Doncic's second game back in Dallas.

77-77 in 77’s return to where 77 used to play. pic.twitter.com/q5RylpiW0X — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) January 25, 2026

Entering the final quarter of play, the score was Mavericks 87 Lakers 79.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Mavs began to run away with the game. Dallas began on a 5-0 run. The Lakers did not give up, though. Los Angeles ultimately came back and emerged victorious following a competitive fourth quarter.

Doncic certainly performed well. Meanwhile, Dallas turned in a complete team effort. Doncic was clearly not going to let his team lose, however.

Luka Doncic is now 2-0 as a road opponent in Dallas.