Marcus Smart reportedly intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers following his contract buyout with the Washington Wizards. Smart's expected decision surprised many fans, but the move did not come out of nowhere. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Luka Doncic played a role in recruiting Smart to LA.

“Lakers star Luka Dončić made a direct recruiting pitch to Marcus Smart this week that resonated with the veteran guard, league sources tell @TheSteinLine, after Smart's agent Jason Glushon was granted permission by the Wizards to explore potential post-buyout landing spots,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Stein reports that Doncic's pitch “resonated” with Smart. Now, barring unforeseen circumstances, he will likely sign a two-year, $11 million contract with the Lakers, as Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Los Angeles is in an interesting position at the moment. The Lakers are beginning to make the transition from one franchise star to another as LeBron James nears the end of his career. An extension has yet to come to fruition, but the Lakers are surely going to do everything they can to keep Doncic in LA.

Article Continues Below

Adding a veteran guard such as Smart should prove to be quite impactful for the Lakers. Smart, known for his impressive defense, could become a veteran leader for a team with championship aspirations.

The 31-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Wizards. He ultimately averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per outing. The former Defensive Player of the Year will give LA's all-around defense a pivotal boost. He is more than capable of contributing from an offensive standpoint as well.

The Lakers have had a fairly quiet offseason for the most part, but the Smart addition could lead to more moves as LA attempts to build a true contender around Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Capital One Arena.
NBA fans can’t believe Lakers likely landed Marcus SmartLorenzo J Reyna ·
Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
Marcus Smart intends to sign with Lakers after Wizards buyoutMatty Breisch ·
Shaq's OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors with general manager Shaquille OíNeal during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
Shaq’s Stephen Curry championship claim will catch Lakers fans’ attentionPreston Byers ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) prepares for the start of the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center.
Bronny James gets unfortunate update before Lakers’ Summer League finaleRichard Pereira ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks towards the team bench during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center.
Lakers’ LeBron James retirement rumors get Colin Cowherd’s stamp of approvalBenedetto Vitale ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Lakers rumors: LeBron James ultimate retirement decision to include massive ‘farewell tour’Benedetto Vitale ·