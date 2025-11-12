As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their strong start to the 2025-26 season with an 8-3 record, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed that guard Austin Reaves remains focused on winning rather than maximizing his next contract. Despite his breakout campaign and eligibility for a major payday, Reaves is reportedly “not obsessed” with earning every possible dollar in his next deal.

According to McMenamin’s report, the Lakers met virtually with Reaves and his representatives — agents Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency — on June 23, a day after the NBA Finals concluded. The 45-minute video conference included Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, and head coach JJ Redick. During the call, the organization formally offered Reaves a four-year, $89 million contract extension, the maximum they could extend under the collective bargaining agreement.

Reaves and his camp, however, declined the offer. The decision was expected by both sides, as Pelinka reportedly knew the guard would test the market for a deal that better reflected his value. Reaves and Redick exited the call early, leaving Buss, Pelinka, and his agents to discuss the team’s future direction.

Austin Reaves prioritizes winning and loyalty to Lakers over massive payday

The proposed deal would have started at $19.5 million annually — a 2,000% raise from his $925,000 rookie salary after going undrafted and a 40% increase from his 2025-26 salary, the third year of his current four-year, $54 million contract. Even with that jump, the offer would have only made him the 24th highest-paid shooting guard in the league, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Reaves, 27, is eligible for a five-year, $241 million extension with Los Angeles this summer or a four-year, $178.5 million contract elsewhere. Despite the potential financial windfall, sources told ESPN that Reaves is not driven by the pursuit of the largest possible deal, preferring stability and success in Los Angeles.

“I try not to think about it. Honestly,” Reaves told ESPN. “Even though the other extension was turned down, that doesn’t mean that I’m trying to go get a gigantic number that don’t make sense. I want to be here, I want to win. I want to do everything that can help this organization be better.”

Reaves’ on-court dominance keeps LA rolling as LeBron James nears return

Reaves’ stance contrasts with many of his peers in a rapidly growing financial landscape. Comparable shooting guards such as Jordan Poole and Tyler Herro signed extensions in 2022 that pay them roughly 20% of the salary cap. With the league’s next media rights deal projected to increase overall salary structures, that same percentage would equal about $33 million annually by 2026-27.

Meanwhile, Reaves continues to deliver on the court for Los Angeles. In eight games, he’s averaging 30.3 points, nine assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 48% from the field and 32.4% from three. His leadership has been instrumental in keeping the Lakers competitive while LeBron James recovers from a sciatica injury.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that James was assigned to the South Bay Lakers to participate in his first full practice of the season, including 5-on-5 work, as he continues to ramp up for his return.

The Lakers will continue their five-game road trip Wednesday night against the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder (11-1) at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.