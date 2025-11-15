The Green Bay Packers are coming off a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that knocked them out of their perch in first place in the NFC North. Head coach Matt LaFleur is hoping his team can return to that position in short order.

That could come as soon as Week 11, as the Packers have a road game against the battered and bruised New York Giants, and it would be a shocker if Green Bay did not get back on track. While the Packers have an easy assignment, the two teams they are chasing face more difficult games. The Detroit Lions travel to Philadelphia to take on the defending Super Bowl champions, while the Chicago Bears will play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Losses by the Lions and Bears will put the Packers back in the top spot if they beat the Giants.

LaFleur has confidence his team can turn it on at this crucial point in the season. “There’s as much mindset, mentality to this as anything, and then I think the confidence comes from knowing you put in the work,” LaFleur said, per Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “That's what our guys have handled this week, and that's what we've done. Ultimately, like I said, we’ve got to go out and do it.”

Packers are counting on Jordan Love to pick it up

The Packers could only manage one touchdown in their Week 10 loss to the Eagles, and LaFleur needs that unit to pick it up. They should be able to move the ball and attack the Giants defense without any issues.

Quarterback Jordan Love is clearly the key to their offense. He has completed 197 of 286 passes for 2,247 yards with 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Love has a solid running back in Josh Jacobs, and he has gained 608 yard and scored 11 touchdowns.

The loss of tight end Tucker Kraft was a big blow because he was a solid red zone weapon who had scored 6 touchdowns. Wideouts Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden will serve as Love's primary targets going forward.