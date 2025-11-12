OKLAHOMA CITY — As the NBA world continues to react to the Dallas Mavericks firing GM Nico Harrison on Tuesday, former Mavericks forward-turned Los Angeles Lakers, Maxi Kleber, gave his opinion on the news. During team shootaround in preparation to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kleber, who was part of Dallas' packaged deal for the Lakers to acquire Doncic, paused before giving his reaction.

Kleber discussed the nature of the NBA's business-side of things and that drastic changes, such as Doncic's move to the Lakers for All-Star Anthony Davis, happen.

“It’s a fast business, man. [For] GMs, players, coaches; everybody,” Kleber said. “So, you always gotta be ready for the next move.”

Maxi Kleber’s when asked about the Mavericks’ Nico Harrison firing at Lakers shootaround in OKC: “It’s a fast business, man. GMs, players, coaches; everybody. So, you always gotta be ready for the next move” pic.twitter.com/98IOpnRVnp — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) November 12, 2025

The Lakers acquired Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks. Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick along with Davis was sent back. Kleber has spent most of 2025 recovering from a fractured right foot. He made his regular-season debut in a 122-102 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, last Saturday.

The Lakers have won six of their last seven games.

Chandler Parsons' Dirk Nowitzki advice for Mavericks' GM job

Article Continues Below

After Nico Harrison was fired, former Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons recommended Dirk Nowitzki for Mavericks GM, citing that while the Hall of Fame forward has no experience at the position, he's very intuned with the Mavs' organization.

Parsons suggested the Mavericks seriously consider Nowitizki to be their new GM, per FanDuel Sports TV's Run it Back.

“I think the first thing they should do is hire Dirk Nowitzki. He is the most loved icon in Dallas. He clearly has separated himself from the entire franchise since the hiring of Nico, or since the move of Luka,” said Parsons. “He’s been all on the side of the fans and was frustrated with that move. I think you bring in a guy like that. Not even as a GM. Dirk’s not a GM.

“Just some sort of role, some sort of opportunity where he can get in front of the crowd. He can go to games, he can kind of have that vibe of Dirk where they can remember the 2011 championship run,” Parsons concluded.

Nowitzki, who has voiced his displeasure with the Mavericks' trade for Anthony Davis, has started his first season as a sports brodcaster for Amazon Prime Video's NBA coverage.