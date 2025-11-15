Since the New York Giants fired Brian Daboll, rumors have speculated that Bill Belichick might be interested in that job. However, on Friday, the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach shut down those rumors.

Reports indicate that Belichick, who is 73 years old, has no intentions of leaving North Carolina, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach of the New England Patriots does not plan on returning to the NFL period.

“I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families,” said Belichick. “The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey. It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells' staff for over a decade. However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.

Article Continues Below

“Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not wavered. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud.”

Belichick capped off his statement with “We're on to Wake Forest,” which is who North Carolina will face off against in Week 12. Although the Tar Heels are 2-5 on the season and were eliminated from even participating in a bowl game, the program has seemingly remained loyal to the idea of Bill Belichick serving as head coach throughout his five-year, $50 million contract.

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.