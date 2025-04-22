The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 117-95 loss in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Game 2 set to tip off on Tuesday night, L.A. must get a victory to tie up the series. Heading into the matchup, popular sports analyst Nick Wright offered a sobering take about LeBron James and his team.

During a segment on “First Things First” on Fox Sports 1, Wright claims that James, more than anyone on the Lakers roster, knows how important winning Game 2 is. Wright states that Los Angeles would “be on life support” if the Timberwolves pull off another upset.

“[LeBron James] understands that if they lose tonight, they are on life support.”

The Lakers allowed three players on the Timberwolves (Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels) to score 22 points or more in Game 1. Meanwhile, Lakers star Luka Doncic was the only player on the team who scored more than 20 points (37). James himself finished the Game 1 matchup with 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Related Los Angeles Lakers NewsArticle continues below
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
Exclusive: Dwight Howard on why his kids are keeping him from an NBA comeback
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for taunting Lakers fan
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA player sends Game 2 warning to Lakers

In fact, the only other Lakers player to score double-digit points in Game 1 was Austin Reaves, who finished the evening with 16 points of his own. Los Angeles was ultimately outplayed in the first game of the series, and the Timberwolves hope to carry that momentum into Game 2.

However, being behind in a series is nothing new to James. We've seen him lead his teams through adversity in the playoffs before. He most famously led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a championship win after the team fell 3-1 in the series to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016.

The Lakers would largely benefit if James were to record his average numbers this season. The 40-year-old forward ended the regular season averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point line.

Game 2 between the Lakers and Timberwolves is set for Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST. If Los Angeles can win this contest, then they'll even up the series 1-1. If not, then the Timberwolves will take a 2-0 series lead with Games 3 and 4 being in Minnesota.