Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.’s agent, Rich Paul, confirmed he was indeed confronted by Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves’ agent over his recent comments. Paul suggested the Lakers trade Reaves for Jackson Jr., which didn’t sit well with Reggie Berry — Reaves’ agent.

Paul broke down how Berry confronted him, per Game Over.

“I’m like, look, Reggie, you’re my man, and I want Austin to know, this is not about Austin Reaves because, one, love the player, love the person, and two, I actually need him to help me with my golf game,” Paul said. “So, I’m not trying to mess up anything with AR.”

Paul added that his recent comments weren’t an indication of what could happen before the NBA trade deadline, but rather an idea he would consider as a Lakers GM.

“This was a hypothetical conversation we were having. If I was running the team, not this is what’s going to happen,” Paul added. “Second, I believe it’s very complimentary to AR because he’s on a team with two future Hall of Famers, and he happens to be the asset. So that’s not a negative take.”

One of those Hall of Fame talents on the Lakers is Paul’s longest-lasting client — LeBron James — who many assume is the root of Rich’s trade idea, which would unite Jackson Jr. and James in Los Angeles.

“I don’t know what they expect from me, but what I do know is this show can’t be called Game Over and give fake game. Just can’t do it. It’s got to be the real,” Paul said about his own podcast. “You can not like the messenger and respect the message. And I know people are going to say it’s awkward. I’m going to tell you something, Max, I’m so tired of being told what I can’t do.

“And it’s weird to see an agent have a podcast, but it’s not weird to see a player have a podcast. It’s not weird to see an executive in Hollywood to have a podcast, or an actor, or an actress have a podcast, but it’s weird for me to have a podcast?”

Stephen A Smith calls out Rich Paul over Lakers trade remarks

ESPN’s Stephen A Smith called out agent Rich Paul for suggesting the Lakers trade Austin Reaves for his client, Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr., before the trade deadline. For Smith, Paul’s 20+ years of experience as an NBA agent means he should know better than to make public comments regarding a potential trade involving his client, whether he’s hosting a podcast or not, he said, per ESPN’s First Take.

“You have a podcast now as an agent. You ain’t some rookie who just arrived. You’ve been in this game a while, I’m talking about Rich Paul. You’ve made deals, you’ve influenced deals being made, you’ve been accused of influencing deals that have been made. And we all know you’re attached to the hip with LeBron James.

So when you say something about something that directly impacts LeBron James, that is going to be the assumption, whether fair or unfair. And Rich Paul is entirely too smart not to know that.”

The NBA trade deadline is February 5.