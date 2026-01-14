Stephen A. Smith publicly criticized Rich Paul on Wednesday’s broadcast of First Take, pushing back on Paul’s recent comments suggesting the Los Angeles Lakers should consider trading guard Austin Reaves for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Smith addressed the situation directly, emphasizing Paul’s experience and influence within NBA circles and the inevitable assumptions that follow when comments intersect with the Lakers and LeBron James.

“You have a podcast now as an agent. You ain’t some rookie who just arrived. You’ve been in this game a while, I’m talking about Rich Paul. You’ve made deals, you’ve influenced deals being made, you’ve been accused of influencing deals that have been made. And we all know you’re attached to the hip with LeBron James. So when you say something about something that directly impacts LeBron James, that is going to be the assumption, whether fair or unfair. And Rich Paul is entirely too smart not to know that.”

Smith, who described himself as friendly with Paul but not James, said Paul is too savvy to stumble into such controversy unintentionally. He suggested the circumstances raised questions about intent, given Paul’s stature and proximity to the league’s most powerful figures.

Paul sparked the discussion during his podcast Game Over, where he floated the idea of the Lakers targeting Memphis Grizzlies forward Jackson as a trade acquisition while discussing roster construction.

“If I was the Lakers I would be targeting the Memphis Grizzlies as a trade partner for Jaren Jackson… If you’re building around Luka you need that anchor. Jaren doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild…”

Rich Paul’s Austin Reaves trade idea draws response from LeBron James

Paul also referenced Reaves’ future contract outlook while outlining the scenario.

“There’s a world you can do what’s best for your team, and what’s best for Austin. Austin deserves to get paid… Memphis would definitely pay Austin. He would become their leading scorer and PG,” he said.

Following the Lakers’ 141-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, James addressed the comments and sought to separate himself from Paul’s remarks.

“I think you all know by now, Rich is his own man and what Rich says is not a direct reflection of me and how I feel,” James told ESPN. “And I hope people know that. I hope people know that and if they're not sensible to know that, then I don't know what to tell them.”

James also made a point to reinforce his relationship with Reaves.

“AR knows how I feel about him,” James told ESPN. “All you got to do is look at us on the bench. Me and AR talk every single day. So, AR knows how I feel about him and I hope AR — or his camp — don't look at me and think this is words from me are coming through Rich.”

The situation carried over courtside Tuesday night, according to ESPN. Dave McMenamin reported that one of Reaves’ agents approached Paul during the game.

“One of Reaves' agents, Reggie Berry of AMR Agency, approached Paul on the sideline near half court at halftime of the Lakers-Hawks game Tuesday. The two spoke for more than five minutes and the topic of conversation was Paul's public trade scenario regarding Reaves, sources told ESPN.”

The Lakers will now turn their attention back to the court, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (14-26) on Thursday night before a brief road trip to face the Portland Trail Blazers (19-22) on Saturday.