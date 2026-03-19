The Philadelphia Eagles' Tush Push is one of the most controversial topics in the NFL. Philly's take on the quarterback sneak has drawn a lot of negative attention amongst fans. Many have called for the play to be banned for a multitude of reasons, including player safety and game watchabilitity.

At this year's NFL meeting, many wondered whether teams would once again propose banning the Tush Push. Thankfully for the Eagles, there was no such proposition in this year's meeting. Instead, there were two proposed rule changes, both coming from the AFC North.

Two team-proposed resolutions for the 2026 season have been sent to @NFL clubs for consideration ahead of the upcoming Annual League Meeting. Competition Committee proposals will be shared next week. pic.twitter.com/sQozpURGyM — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) March 18, 2026

The Eagles were not involved in the two proposals sent to the league ahead of their annual meeting. The first proposal comes from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are asking for one of the new rules implemented in this offseason be made permanent. That rule allowed teams to make one phone or video call to at most five unrestricted free agents during the legal tampering period and allowed teams to fly out a player after agreeing to terms with them.

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The other proposal made came from the Cleveland Browns. They want to make a change so that teams are allowed to deal draft picks up to five years in the future. Currently, teams are only allowed to trade picks up to three years in the future. For example, the Eagles can only trade their 2026 to 2028 picks this year.

Coming back to the Tush Push, the Eagles aren't quite out of the woods yet. The post from the NFL Football Operations page notes that the Competition Committee proposals will be shared next week. The Competition Committee is in charge of rule changes and player safety… two areas that the Tush Push hits. It's possible that teams will still try to petition for the play to be banned.

The fansite tushpush.fyi notes that the Eagles' conversion rate on the Tush Push last season was at 63.6%, down from the nearly 80% success rate in previous years. Other teams, such as the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, have employed their own version of the Tush Push in 2025.