LOS ANGELES – During the preseason, the Los Angeles Lakers had their full lineup, minus LeBron James, for all of one games, and that was the final preseason game of their schedule. With a full slate of six preseason games this season, the Lakers had key players in and out of the lineup. During the Lakers’ opening night loss to the Warriors this week, it was evident the chemistry was still a work in progress as noted by Rui Hachimura.

Following the Lakers’ 119-109 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday, Rui Hachimura acknowledged that the team is still working through chemistry and cohesiveness after adding a few key rotations players in the offseason.

“We just started. This is probably the second game we actually be played together with everybody,” Hachimura said. “We’re still trying to figure out our rhythm. Everybody, we’re still trying to get to know each other. We had a lot of practices. . .especially to go against Golden State, they’ve been playing together for probably four or five years together, so that was the difference.”

“Other than that, I think we did a lot of things that were supposed to do” Hachimura continued. “It’s a process, we’re going to be better.”

Against the Warriors, Hachimura had a solid stat line of nine points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, all three-point shots. With James out for at least four weeks due to a nerve injury, Hachimura stands to gain more of an opportunity in the lineup.

Following the Warriors’ loss, Lakers head coach JJ Redick explained how with James out, Hachimura’s role does not change in terms of what the coaching staff is asking him to do.

“Same plan as always,” Redick said. “We’re not gonna ask a guy to change their role cause someone is out of the lineup. He’s got to stick to doing what he does best.”

And for Hachimura, what he’s done best playing off the Lakers’ main ball-handlers and playmakers is moving off the ball. Whether that’s spotting up for catch and shoot three-pointers or making timely and forceful cuts along the baseline, Hachimura is one of the Lakers’ better off-ball threats.

Hachimura reaffirmed that he has to continue to take advantage of those off-ball opportunities.

“Catch-and-shoot is going to be a lot, but also you saw last year I had a lot of back cuts, cutting to the rim,” Hachimura said. “Those are going to start coming, you just can’t do it right away. You have to kind of figure out the space first. We have a DA [Deandre Ayton] in the paint. . .it’s a little different than before. So I got to figure out the timing.”