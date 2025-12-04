The Dallas Mavericks extended their first winning streak of the season to three games with a 118-108 win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center. Rookie sensation Cooper Flagg led the way with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, adding six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes of action. Interestingly, Flagg did not attempt a three-pointer and instead drove aggressively to the basket, earning five free throws.

The 18-year-old's late-game magic closed the book on Miami’s comeback. As the Heat closed a 17-point second-half gap to just four points in the final three minutes, Flagg scored eight consecutive points with a turnaround jumper, a block, and a driving layup, drawing the line under the contest.

After the game, Flagg showcased his approachable demeanor by spending time signing autographs for young fans in the arena’s loading dock area.

Cooper Flagg taking time to sign autographs for young fans after the Mavericks' win over the Heat 📝 (via @JoeyMistretta_) pic.twitter.com/Wk0QEIg48u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 4, 2025

The No. 1 overall pick is now averaging 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 22 games this season, shooting 47.6% from the field and 25.6% from three-point range.

Article Continues Below

The 13-year veteran Anthony Davis backed up Flagg on Wednesday with 17 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three blocks. The Mavericks are now 2-1 following his return from a 14-game absence due to a finger injury. The 10x All-Star played consecutive games for the first time since a month-long absence due to a left calf strain.

Klay Thompson contributed 17 points off the bench, making five three-pointers, while undrafted rookie Ryan Nembhard added 15 points and a season-high 13 assists, continuing his streak of four consecutive career-first starts.

Dallas' roster has faced significant injury challenges this season, with Daniel Gafford, Derek Lively II, and Kyrie Irving all missing time. Still, the Mavericks stood their ground, letting defense bear the brunt of the battle. Dallas limited Miami, the NBA’s second-highest-scoring team, averaging 124 points per game, to 108 points, including just 14 in transition, while Dallas scored 19 fastbreak points. They also held Tyler Herro, who had 20 first-half points, scoreless after halftime.

Having improved to 8-15, the Mavericks face a daunting challenge on the road against Western Conference leaders, the 21-1 Oklahoma City Thunder, on Friday night.