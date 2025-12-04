Auburn football made a major statement on National Signing Day, flipping 2026 wide receiver Brian Williams Jr. from Alabama to join the Tigers’ roster, just days after a 27-20 Iron Bowl defeat to the Crimson Tide (h/t Hayes Fawcett of Rivals).

The arrival of new head coach Alex Golesh at Auburn convinced Williams, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect from The First Academy in Orlando, to switch his commitment from the Crimson Tide, where he had pledged in July 2025.

Williams, rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports’ composite rankings, is listed as the No. 149 wide receiver nationally and the No. 112 player in Florida. Throughout his high school career, he has showcased consistent production and big-play ability.

He finished his senior campaign with 34 receptions for 555 yards and seven touchdowns. During his junior year at Lake Mary, he added 23 catches for 359 yards and five touchdowns despite missing several games due to injury. His frame and athleticism make him comparable to Auburn’s own Cam Coleman, who led the Tigers last season with 725 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The decision by Williams to join Auburn provides Golesh with his first major breakthrough in recruiting against Alabama. Alongside Williams, Auburn secured several other significant additions to its 2026 class, including 3-star receiver DeShawn Spencer (flipped from Duke) and 4-star defensive lineman Tavian Branch (from Penn State).

Williams became the 14th player to sign with Auburn during the early signing period, with three other prospects verbally committed. As a result of these signings, Auburn’s class now ranks 35th nationally and ninth in the SEC, a significant jump from the low-70s before Golesh’s arrival.

Williams stands out as an outside receiver with length, agility, and speed that make him a matchup problem. Though his on-field production was steady in high school, his physical traits indicate a high ceiling. Using fast bursts and precise footwork, he creates separation in coverage, making him a likely multi-year performer at the Power Four level.