The Washington Commanders quarterback room has been in the spotlight all season, and now veteran Marcus Mariota is drawing attention for something off the field. After nearly 11 years in the NFL, the Washington quarterback finally clarified the proper pronunciation of his last name, revealing that fans and media have been getting it slightly wrong since his days with the Oregon Ducks. The moment quickly sparked league-wide conversation and gave Commanders fans another reason to appreciate a respected voice in the locker room.

The clarification follows a recent Sunday Night Football broadcast in which analyst Cris Collinsworth used the heritage-correct “Mah-ree-OH-tah” instead of the more common “Mario-ta.” Social media immediately questioned the call, with many assuming Collinsworth had slipped. Instead, the veteran broadcaster got it exactly right. To settle the debate, NBC Sports’ JP Finlay posted a locker room video on his X account (formerly known as Twitter), showing the veteran quarterback explain how his last name should be pronounced and pairing it with a simple summary.

“Marcus Mariota sets the record straight on pronunciation”

Article Continues Below

Marcus Mariota sets the record straight on pronunciation pic.twitter.com/vMJU1ke3Fm — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 3, 2025

Mariota’s decision to speak up comes during a season in which the Commanders have relied on him heavily. The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner stepped in for second-year quarterback and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, who has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated elbow in Week 9. Mariota has made multiple starts, thrown for more than 1,300 yards, and kept the offense competitive in tough spots. And for a player who has started games for several franchises, the name-pronunciation moment reminds fans that even long-established veterans can still be reintroduced.

There’s also a deeper layer to the moment. The correction honors his Polynesian heritage and reflects a growing trend of athletes reclaiming the proper pronunciation of their names. By setting the record straight, Mariota reinforces his identity in a Commanders locker room that values his experience and steady presence. It’s another sign that the veteran backup is comfortable leading both on the field and as himself.