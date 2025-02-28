The Los Angeles Lakers are closing in on their fourth consecutive victory, as LeBron James enjoys another big night in Thursday's Western Conference showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The fans are not all smiles, however. Rui Hachimura suffered a non-contact injury while dunking the ball in the second half and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a knee strain, per Dan Woike of the LA Times.

The 27-year-old forward has played a key role in the Lakers' recent success, so this is obviously unsettling news.