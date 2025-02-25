OKLAHOMA CITY — The Minnesota Timberwolves just made history, and they did it in the most dramatic way possible. Trailing by as much as 25 points, the Wolves stormed back to pull off a wild 131-128 overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, matching the largest comeback in franchise history: a 25-point rally set way back in 1996 against the Charlotte Hornets.

And what a ride it was.

This was not a game that was handed to Minnesota. They had to earn it. Thunder fans even started heading for the exits, thinking it was over. For three quarters, the Thunder controlled the pace and momentum. But fueled by gritty defense, clutch performances from their young core, and an explosive fourth quarter, Minnesota put together a determined comeback that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Timberwolves overcome slow start vs. Thunder

Coming off an intense game Sunday night against the Thunder, the Timberwolves immediately boarded a flight to Oklahoma City for the second leg of a back-to-back.

“Two back-to-backs in one week is crazy against good teams,” Naz Reid said Sunday night. “I know I was built for it. I know a lot of guys in here are built for it. We’re not just gonna roll over.”

But early on, it seemed the Wolves were struggling to find their rhythm. The Thunder came out hot, led by the dynamic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 39 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists Monday night. Despite a few promising moments, including a three from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and aggressive drives by Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota trailed 32-28 after one.

The second quarter was challenging for the Wolves. Isaiah Joe hit several three-pointers and Minnesota had difficulty containing OKC’s fast-paced transition play. By halftime, the Wolves found themselves down 64-45.

The challenges continued into the third, as with 7 minutes left in the quarter, the Thunder extended their lead to 80-55. Minnesota struggled to match OKC’s intensity and execution. Then, something shifted

Alexander-Walker described the mindset: “One possession at a time, didn’t worry about what the result was, just kept chipping away.”

And that's exactly what they did.

The Comeback & Historic Win

The fourth quarter was where the magic happened. The Wolves, down 22, went all in. Jaden McDaniels, Reid, Shannon, and Rob Dillingham brought the energy, refusing to back down. McDaniels was relentless, finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Shannon Jr. put up 17 points and 10 boards of his own. Dillingham added 12 points, five assists and four rebounds, stepping up and being confident.

Minnesota also leaned on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who matches the team’s intensity with a strong all-around performance. He dropped 21 points, grabbed five rebounds, and handed out three assists, keeping the Wolves within reach when they needed it most.

With a minute left, the Wolves are within five points. Jaden McDaniels is sent to the line, sinking both free throws to make it 118-121. Moments later, he attacks the rim, draws a foul, and completes the and-one to tie the game at 121-121. The Timberwolves have worked their way back.

The 5 minute overtime was a battle. Naz Reid certainly came up huge, knocking down clutch free throws and staying composed, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. The Wolves took the lead, but OKC wasn’t done, as it was a back-and-forth game.

Head coach Chris Finch mentioned that Edwards' leg was bothering him in the fourth quarter, which is why he was sidelined. However, with two minutes left, he was cleared to return.

“Them boys played… I can't say what they played, but they played their butts off,” Edwards said postgame, grinning.

When the Wolves needed him most, Edwards stepped up. He made a crucial steal and followed it up with a stunning block on Gilgeous-Alexander in the final seconds, sealing the win.

With the clock winding down, OKC had one last chance to tie the game, but the Wolves' defense stood tall. The final buzzer sounded, and Minnesota completed a 25-point comeback, tying a franchise record set in 1996.

As the Wolves now prepare for Thursday’s matchup against the Lakers, Edwards put it perfectly: “Them boys keep playing like that, man, we gonna be hard to beat.”