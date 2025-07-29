As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for the 2025–26 NBA season, much of the attention has centered around Luka Doncic’s physical transformation. Doncic, entering his first full season with the Lakers following a midseason trade from Dallas, recently appeared on the cover of Men’s Health, showcasing a noticeably leaner frame and improved conditioning.

The 26-year-old star’s revamped physique quickly became a talking point among NBA fans and media, with some suggesting this could mark a turning point in his career. However, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith offered a more measured perspective during Tuesday’s edition of First Take, urging caution before declaring Doncic’s transformation as a guaranteed game-changer.

“No. Not any more scared than they already are. I mean the brother is phenomenal as an offensive talent, no doubt about this,” Smith said, downplaying the potential impact on opponents.

He continued by emphasizing the difference between offseason preparation and in-season consistency.

“But there’s a difference between getting in shape in the offseason and staying in shape during the season, and that’s something we have to monitor moving forward,” Smith said. “The conditioning is not only imperative, but does that mean you’re going to move without the ball instead of standing around and receive it? Does it mean that you’re going to up your efforts continuously on the defensive side of the ball? That’s where it’s going to really, really show.”

Doncic has often faced scrutiny for his conditioning throughout his career, despite his consistent production. Since entering the league in 2018, he has averaged 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game while establishing himself as one of the premier offensive engines in the NBA.

Stephen A. Smith questions Luka Doncic’s transformation as Lakers build new era around him

His fitness was reportedly a point of frustration for the Dallas Mavericks, and one of several contributing factors that led to the franchise’s decision to trade him to the Lakers at the February deadline. The deal sent Anthony Davis to Dallas and marked a seismic shift in Los Angeles' long-term direction.

Now with the Lakers, expectations are heightened. Doncic joins a restructured roster featuring new additions such as Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton. Head coach JJ Redick enters his second season aiming to guide the Lakers back to title contention, with Doncic positioned as the centerpiece of the franchise’s next era.

Smith acknowledged the significance of Doncic’s commitment to better conditioning but reiterated that the true test lies in sustained effort.

“It’s nice to see him prioritize his conditioning because we know it’s been an Achilles heel of his,” Smith said. “He’s a terrific basketball player, he’s a superstar in this league, but how’s it going to translate to the basketball court is not just about how you look, but the effort you put forth and it doesn’t end in the offseason… that’s when it starts.”

Veteran forward LeBron James, who opted into his $52.6 million player option earlier this summer, recently shared a training video as he prepares for his 23rd NBA season. While the Lakers move forward with Doncic as the new focal point, James remains an integral presence both on and off the court.