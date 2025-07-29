Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will play his record 23rd NBA season. The four-time MVP might still be vacationing with the offseason ongoing. But a new workout video suggests he’s already deep into “Year 23” prep. The clip shows the 40-year-old superstar powering through high-level drills, dunks, alley-oops, and left-hand finishes, on a full-court setup.

The timing is telling. James recently exercised his $52.6 million player option for 2025–26. That move officially locks in his historic 23rd NBA season, making LeBron the first player ever to do so. Last year, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists across 70 games. Even at this stage, he remains among the league’s elite as he approaches 41 this December.

Trainer Chris Johnson shared the video and praised LeBron’s relentless effort, saying Year 23 is loading and that there’s “no clock on the grind when you’re built for forever.” The footage quickly sparked buzz, not just because of James’ form, but what it signals, he’s not winding down, he’s gearing up.

LeBron isn’t the only Laker making waves this summer. Luka Doncic, the team’s blockbuster addition, has also drawn attention with his conditioning transformation. Long criticized for inconsistent fitness, Luka Doncic has slimmed down, improved his footwork, and looked quicker in recent workouts. With both stars locked in physically and mentally, the Lakers suddenly look like serious contenders again.

And while retirement rumors continue to swirl around LeBron James, especially after his the barrage of rumors surrounding his future with the Lakers, this video tells a different story. He’s not coasting into the sunset. He’s attacking the offseason with purpose.

With a revamped Lakers roster, including Doncic and rising chemistry alongside Bronny James, LeBron James’s visible form suggests this isn’t just a farewell tour. It could be the launchpad for one final championship push with the Lakers.

If the video proves anything, it’s this: “Year 23” isn’t about legacy, it’s about dominance. And after that clip, Lakers fans have every reason to believe the King still has more to conquer this upcoming NBA season.

