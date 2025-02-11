Luka Doncic was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the wildest trades that the NBA has ever seen, and he made his debut with his new team on Monday night. Doncic and the Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz, and they cruised to a 132-113 victory. Doncic and LeBron James combined for 38 points. Those two instantly make for one of the most intriguing duos in the NBA, but are there any out there that are better?

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe discussed the Luka Doncic-LeBron James duo on Tuesday morning, and while Smith acknowledged that it should end up being the scariest duo in the league, but is that the case right now?

“I have given long and hard thought to this debate that Shannon Sharpe and I have been going through, and you know, it's going to be a long, long spring for him, as I've stated, but I am willing to concede, when we talk about G.O.A.T status, I've decided to declare that LeBron James is truly the goat for 40 years, the greatest 40 year old that the game has seen,” Stephen A. Smith said. “So I just want to say that. I just want to say that he's the greatest 40 year old that anybody has ever seen on a basketball court. And when you think about Luka [Doncic] being 25 years of age, yeah, eventually they should be the scariest. The basketball IQs are off the chart. We know what they can do on the basketball court. They should be the scariest.”

We still have barely seen Doncic and James play together, as it has only been one game, and Doncic didn't play very much as he is still recovering from an injury. There is a lot of uncertainty there still, so Smith is giving the nod to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

“But this season, I haven't given up on [Nikola] Jokic and [Jamal] Murray, I have not given up on that at all,” Smith continued. “That's going to stand, that's going to… I'm going to stand on that for the time being. We can't even see anybody in Dallas with Kyrie [Irving] and AD [Anthony Davis], AD already down. Okay? I mean, I got to think about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and who's his Robin, and stuff like that. That's right, of course, [Jalen] Williams, but I'm just looking at from the standpoint that right now. It's got to be Jokic and Murray until further notice. To answer this question, because we haven't seen how LeBron and Luka will do together.”

The Denver Nuggets are 35-19 and in third place in the Western Conference because of their star duo this season. However, the Lakers are just one spot behind them in the standings, and they just added one of the best players in the league. Can you imagine a playoff series between these two teams? One can only hope.