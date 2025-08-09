The Los Angeles Dodgers have been battling a series of injuries to their pitching staff throughout the season. They received some positive news Friday as Japanese import Roki Sasaki pitched a simulated game at Dodger Stadium and was quite effective. His fastball reached 96-97 miles per hour in his 45-pitch effort.

Dodgers beat reporter Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported that Sasaki was able to throw several two-seamers and struck out three batters while giving up a ground ball single to outfielder Alex Call.

The Dodgers are hoping that Sasaki has no ill effects from his effort and he can continue to work towards his return to the Dodgers active pitching staff. Sasaki was struggling at the start of the season. He was able to make eight starts for the Dodgers before he went on the Injured List with a shoulder impingement.

He struggled in several of his starts as he had a 4.72 earned run average while pitching just 34.1 innings. He struck out 24 batters while walking 22. He gave up six home runs before he went on the injured list.

Tyler Glasnow is expected to be the ace of the Dodgers staff and he has a 3.06 ERA in his 10 starts for the team. He has struck out 56 batters in 47.0 inning.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been the Dodgers' best starter to this point in the season. He has started a team-high 22 games and he has a 10-7 record. He has an impressive 2.51 ERA and he has struck out 139 batters in 122.0 innings.

Dodgers in battle with Padres for first place in National League West

Despite all the pitching injuries and issues that Roberts' team has faced this season, the Dodgers remain in first place. They have a 2.0-game lead over the onrushing San Diego Padres. The Dodgers take a 66-49 record into their weekend series at home against the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays.

Roberts did not guarantee that Sasaki would be a part of the Dodgers postseason pitching staff in October. He said the team plans to have a 13-man pitching staff during the playoffs.

“We’re gonna take the 13 best pitchers into the playoffs,” Roberts said. “If Roki is a part of that in some capacity, then that would be great. And if he’s not, then he won’t be.”

Sasaki indicated that he will have to pitch in several more sideline and simulated situations before he will get a chance to pitch again for the Dodgers. He says he has every intention of pitching again this season, but it will take a return to full health and several more positive pitching sessions to get that opportunity.