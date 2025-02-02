In case you haven't heard, the Los Angeles Lakers have traded Anthony Davis, Max Christi, a first-round pick, and Jalen Hood-Schifino in a three-team deal that brought back Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris, but what did LeBron James think of the deal?

That's right, while the deal is widely being called one of the most consequential trades in North American sports history, with a certified MVP candidate being traded in his prime for a former – or maybe still current – MVP candidate, one has to assume that the Lakers' franchise player would have at least a heads up that the deal was going down and either bang the table for it or try to shut it down, right?

Well, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the answer to that question is a resounding no, with the All-Star forward reportedly learning about the move while out at dinner after the Lakers win over the Knicks.

“LeBron James learned of the Davis-Doncic trade after the Knicks game when it broke while he was out to dinner with his family, sources close to James told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote on media. “James was surprised by the news, is processing it, and had no idea it was in the works, sources said.”

Wait, what? James really didn't learn about the AD trade much earlier than fans at home? James had to react to a finished deal just like many of his peers, who took to social media to share their shock? How is that possible?

Well, if February 1st marks AD's final day as a Laker, the one-time franchise player got to watch his team go out on one heck of a high note, with James recording a stat line not seen since Oscar Roberts was playing games at the Garden and LA was beating New York by a cool 16 points. While no one can say never in the NBA, as this trade just happened, it certainly feels like this might be the case, as the Doncic era is upon the City of Angels.