Amid the beginning of what's already been an exciting offseason, days removed from the 2025 NBA Finals, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to improve their roster to compete with the champion Oklahoma City Thunder. The Houston Rockets' blockbuster move for Kevin Durant set the tone for a busy summer across the association. The Lakers are reportedly interested in acquiring Andrew Wiggins from the Miami Heat, but executing a deal won't be easy.

In a proposed deal centered around Lakers forward Rui Hachimura and Wiggins, Pelinka is reportedly growing frustrated with the Heat's asking price, per ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin.

“Now, fans may be wondering why the Lakers would entertain this kind of deal while their center spot is in such dire straits, but league sources say Rob Pelinka hasn't been thrilled with the asking prices he has been presented with this summer in trade talks,” Irwin reports. “If they went ahead with this deal or something similar, look for the Lakers to acquire next year's starting center with their mid-level exception. As things stand right now, they would have access to the taxpayer mid-level exception, worth $5.7 million.”

There's also a possibility that the Lakers are in the market for a center, and they're allowing the misleading reports about Wiggins run amok.

“It's also possible these kinds of rumors are being floated so that those teams the Lakers have been holding trade talks with for a starting center might believe they're serious about using their trade assets on something else if prices for centers don't drop,” Irwin adds. “This is smokescreen season, after all.”

The Lakers have had a thin frontcourt ever since their trade with the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams was rescinded due to a failed physical. Many anticipate that Los Angeles will address those concerns at some point during the Lakers' offseason this summer.

Article Continues Below

Rumors: Lakers check in with Heat on Andrew Wiggins trade

The Lakers' interest in Andrew Wiggins is intriguing, considering his championship experience with the 2022 Warriors and defensive flexibility. The thought of adding Wiggins to the starting lineup piqued Lakers GM Rob Pelinka's interest, per ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin.

“I will say that the Lakers again, because of their relationship with Pat Riley, I would imagine they are very well in tune with what Pat thinks of what he saw from Andrew Wiggins, which I don't think was all that great,” Irwin said. “I don't know, but the Lakers have checked in on him. They have asked about what the price would be.”

That price may fluctuate between now and the end of the offseason.