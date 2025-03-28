The Los Angeles Lakers certainly look good enough to punch a ticket to the playoffs without needing to go through the Play-In Tournament. Despite engaging in a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis at the trade deadline, the former's fit in Los Angeles has been nearly perfect. In fact, LeBron James and the Slovenian star are forming a reliable duo worthy enough to compete for a title. Luka's acquisition has been a shot in the arm for the Lakers, and it couldn't have come at a better time, given that James' championship window is closing fast.

Right now, the Lakers sit at the fourth seed with a 44-29 record. With less than 10 games remaining in the regular season, the team still needs to finish the rest of the year in a winning fashion if they want to keep their position. In fact, these crucial games will ultimately determine the matchups they could face in the postseason, which can possibly dictate how far they will go. Unfortunately, it has been a shaky set of games for the Lakers, who have won only one of their last four since James' return from a groin injury.

Dream scenario: The Lakers stay in the fourth seed to face the Grizzlies in the first round

With the Lakers sitting at the fourth spot, they are on the right track to actually materialize this scenario, with the Memphis Grizzlies taking the fifth seed with a similar 44-29 record. The Grizzlies are an ideal matchup, given that the Purple and Gold have consistently reasserted their mastery over Memphis in the past playoffs. In fact, just in 2023, the Lakers were responsible for eliminating the second-seeded Grizzlies in the first round, taking care of business in six games.

In the ongoing 2024-25 season, Los Angeles has raced to a 2-1 start over Memphis. However, it's worth noting that all three games happened prior to Luka's blockbuster acquisition. While the Grizzlies will be tasked to face a new-look Lakers, this team might be a little tougher to handle personnel-wise, at least theoretically.

It's worth noting that Memphis failed to make a move at this season's trade deadline for a premiere 3-and-D forward. With the potential of facing a two-headed monster of James and Luka, chances are good that the Grizzlies will regret not pursuing an elite two-way wing.

Make no mistake, the Grizzlies will remain as a tough assignment for the Lakers should they draw them in the first round, especially with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. playing peak basketball. However, Los Angeles should be expected to exploit Memphis' weaknesses out in the perimeter.

Nightmare scenario: An early playoff clash against the Nuggets

For the past two seasons, the Denver Nuggets have haunted the Lakers' playoff hopes. At the 2023 Western Conference Finals, they swept the Lakers, ending the team's Cinderella run.

A year later, the Nuggets once again dashed the Purple and Gold's postseason campaign in five games during the first round. Denver would continue to haunt the Lakers even during the regular season until the Purple and Gold executed the Luka-AD exchange at the trade deadline.

In the ongoing 2024-25 season, the Lakers and the Nuggets have split their games at 2-2, with the former being undefeated when Luka saw action on the court. While this is a solid improvement compared to previous years with Anthony Davis still on the team, it's still hard to bet against the Nuggets when Nikola Jokic is continuing to play at an MVP level.

Because, to this day, Los Angeles continues to have a massive problem at their center position. At the trade deadline, their trade for Mark Williams was rescinded after he failed his physical, forcing the team to pick up Alex Len from the buyout market. Unfortunately, Len has been a huge disappointment. As a result, the Lakers have been forced to settle with Jaxon Hayes as their starting center.

Hayes has stepped up for the Lakers defensively and as a lob threat. He has also defended Jokic decently during their matchups this season. However, once he gets into foul trouble, the team will have serious problems trying to contain the reigning three-time NBA MVP due to their lack of depth at the five.

Fortunately for the Lakers, chances are good that they can avoid a first-round clash against the Nuggets as long as they don't engage in a free fall to close out the regular season. But with the team still adjusting to James' return to full health, anything can still happen. The Nuggets are currently sitting at the third seed with a 46-28 record.