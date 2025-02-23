Luka Doncic left Los Angeles Lakers fans envisioning new stardom following the blockbuster trade earlier in February. Those fans got a taste of his potential on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

Doncic cooked the Nuggets immediately in the first quarter by posting these numbers: 16 points off 5-of-11 field goal shooting, four rebounds and dished three assists. He played like he had fire in his eyes, literally.

The Lakers pulled the epic move on Feb. 2 with the feeling Doncic can become the next major franchise star. Plus beloved new L.A. athlete in a city that's embraced countless of stars, including Lakers.

Fans reacted swiftly on Doncic's scintillating start.

Luka Doncic hit pull up jumper over NBA All-Star

How red hot was Doncic? He even swished this pull up jumper over perennial NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook during the first quarter.

The newcomer prepared himself for the spotlight before Saturday. Doncic spent NBA All-Star weekend prepping for his moment, per ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

“He went to Cabo over All-Star Break. He worked with Scott Brooks every single day while he was there,” Charania shared before the game.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement in watching Doncic go off.

Another fan outlined what they liked watching out of Doncic in Denver on X.

“Luka Dončić has been SENSATIONAL barring a couple low man blips. The defensive activity, the size and willingness to get on the boards, the steals, the passes, the step back threes, love it,” the fan shared.

One more fan posted how “Luka Doncic slowly remembering who tf he is. Love to see it,” on X.

Doncic busted out a fiery first quarter. But he ignited the Lakers bench with this lob to LeBron James in the second quarter.

Doncic did land a technical foul call during the first half. But he erupted for 19 points at the half.