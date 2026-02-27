The Texas Rangers have a sense of rejuvenation this season after the moves that they made during the offseason. One of those moves was trading for MacKenzie Gore, and the hope is that he can be a key piece for the clubhouse as they plan to make strides this season.

Before the season even started, many fans held their breath as Gore had a frightening moment against the Chicago White Sox in spring training, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

“MacKenzie Gore just took a 101.1 mph comebacker off his leg. He completed the putout before Skip and a trainer went out to check on him. He appears to be fine,” Landry wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's good news that Gore's injury isn't serious, and it will be interesting to see if the Rangers manage him in anyway.

Acquiring Gore was a big move for the Rangers, and it's mostly because manager Skip Schumaker was familiar with him during his time with the San Diego Padres.

“I was in San Diego when we drafted MacKenzie, so I've known him for a long time,” Schumaker said in an interview with ClutchPoints. “MacKenzie is a guy that wants to be great. He was traded to Washington, obviously a big trade there for Juan Soto. And you watched him mature year after year there, and I think there's still another gear here… He's so young still.

“I know it feels like he's been here forever. His name has been in every trade rumor for maybe his whole career, but I still feel like there's another gear for MacKenzie.”

If there is another gear for Gore, that bodes well for the Rangers and the success they can reach this season.