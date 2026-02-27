Reebok has always been a household name in the world of basketball, most notably rising to prominence during the 1990's when they were represented by legends like Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson. Today, O'Neal serves as Reebok's President of Basketball while Iverson serves as the Vice President. Slowly gathering a core group of sponsored players, Reebok releases their newest Engine 26 A sneakers in a slate of colorways.

Reebok has created some all-time classic silhouettes for the hardwood including, but not limited to, the Reebok Shaqnosis (Shaquille O'Neal), Reebok Kamikaze (Shawn Kemp), and both the Reebok Question and Reebok Answer (Allen Iverson) series. O'Neal took over as a shareholder and President in 2023, appointing Iverson as his VP to held resurrect the brand's basketball sector.

Reebok sponsors NBA stars like Chicago Bulls' Matas Buzelis and Charlotte Hornets' Tre Mann, but their biggest signing of recent memory has been WNBA superstar Angel Reese. Previously wearing iterations of the Reebok Engine A before releasing her own name-bearing model, Reese leads the new wave of basketball talent looking to proudly rep Reebok.

Reebok Engine A 26 release

Reebok Engine A 26 collection is releasing at 10amET 🏀 📲 https://t.co/0xz9x4FBm7 pic.twitter.com/grxw4HYSHI — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 27, 2026

Reebok launches its first new basketball sneaker of the modern era today — the Engine A. Model was first debuted by @Reese10Angel last fall, also headlined by NIL athlete Nate Ament and will be worn by Matas Buzelis & Dink Pate during All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/oFHT5Nf8hR — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 13, 2025



The Reebok Engine A 26 arrives as the newest in Reebok Basketball technology and molded for the modern game. The Engine A 26 combines responsive cushioning with supportive features for high-intensity court performance and response. The midsole is built with Reebok's patented ERA technology as the herringbone-treaded outsole allows for maximum grip.

Per Reebok, Matas Buzelis: “The Engine A 26 feels fast and has power. As the Engine A platform evolves it's exactly what athletes need to take their game to the next level.”

The Reebok Engine A 26 is currently available in Cheetah ($130), Asym Atomic Tangerine/Digital Lime ($130), and Chalk/Black ($120). The sneakers are available through Reebok while supplies last and are made available through select Reebok platforms.