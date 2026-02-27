Entering Friday, the Green Bay Packers had one final coordinator that needed to be hired. Every coordinator for all 32 teams had been hired except for the Packers' special teams job.

The Packers have hired Cam Achord to be the new special teams coordinator, and he has Super Bowl experience.

“The Packers plan to hire Cam Achord as their special teams coordinator, per sources. Achord, 39, won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots and most recently was the Giants’ assistant special teams coach. Now, he replaces Rich Bisaccia in Green Bay.”

Rich Bisaccia is a very good coach, and Achord will have big shoes to fill.

Achord began his coaching career with Southern Miss in 2010 as a graduate assistant. He has moved up a ton in 16 years. After Southern Miss, he became the Special teams coordinator, quarterbacks coach, running backs coach & tight ends coach for Southwest Mississippi State CC. After that, he moved up big time to the New England Patriots in 2018-19 as the assistant special teams coach and then became the coordinator from 2020-23.

Special teams is a big part of the success of a team. Having a great coach who understands the difference it can bring to a game is a big deal. Years back, the San Diego Chargers had the No. 1 offense and defense, but 32nd ranked special teams. They would miss the playoffs that year.

