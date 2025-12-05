With the Chicago Bulls losing to the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, 113-103, it was a microcosm for how the season has gone for the team, sitting at a 9-12 record. While there will be rumors around the Bulls throughout the season surrounding their potential pursuit to make the team better, Josh Giddey would express his confidence in the team bouncing back in a huge way.

Chicago began the season strong with a 5-0 start, but the team has since been 4-12, despite Giddey having a productive start to the year, averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Also shooting 39.1 percent from deep, Giddey would see the light at the end of the tunnel for how the team has stuck together through tough times, according to K.C. Johnson.

“I feel even more so than when we were winning,” Giddey said. “This is where it’s easy for guys to splinter. But credit to our group and coaches who have kept us together. The last 2 weeks haven’t been what we’ve wanted. But we’re all still confident.”

Another player on the Bulls who echoed the same sentiment was the veteran presence on the team in center Nikola Vučević, saying that many are bought in, via The Athletic.

“Guys believe in what the coaching staff wants us to do out there and the system they want us to play,” Vučević said when questioned about the team's buy-in with the slow start. “When we’ve done it well, we might not always have won the game, but we played better. For whatever reason, we just haven’t been at our best lately.”

At any rate, Chicago looks to snap its five-game losing streak with Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers.