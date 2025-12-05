The Baltimore Ravens dodged a pair of bullets in Week 14. After dealing with injury concerns throughout the week, the Ravens will have quarterback Lamar Jackson and star cornerback Nate Wiggins fully active when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson and Wiggins both dealt with lower leg injuries in practice, but will be “good to go” in Week 14, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. According to head coach John Harbaugh, neither player is expected to have any limitations in the game.

Jackson had been the team's most concerning inclusion on the injury report after he suffered a freak injury in practice when a teammate inadvertently stepped on his foot. His multi-game absence earlier in the season gave fans a scare, but the two-time MVP quickly returned to practice without much issue.

Wiggins' foot injury was slightly more of a concern after it forced the budding star out of Baltimore's Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The ailment appeared serious upon first glance, but the team eased concerns shortly after. Wiggins was considered questionable throughout the week but will give it a go after further evaluation.

The Week 13 loss ended the Ravens' five-game win streak, dropping their overall record to 6-6. Baltimore is primed for a rebound against the struggling Steelers, who have gone just 2-5 in their last seven games.

Despite the favorable matchup on paper, Jackson and Wiggins could both be tested in the divisional matchup. After facing relentless pressure all game a week ago, Jackson faces a Pittsburgh defense that allowed just 123 passing yards to Josh Allen in Week 13, while Wiggins figures to lock horns with DK Metcalf for most of the contest.