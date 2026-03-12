The New York Yankees will lose one of their pitching prospects for the entire 2026 season. Left-hander Brock Selvidge underwent elbow surgery during spring training.

Selvidge, 23, ranks No. 15 on MLB Pipeline’s Yankees Top 30 prospects list. Doctors performed an internal brace procedure on the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. The injury will sideline him for the full season. It comes just weeks before New York opens the regular season vs. the San Francisco Giants.

The surgery marks the latest arm issue for the young pitcher. Selvidge previously underwent surgery in September 2024 to repair a pinched nerve in his left biceps.

He returned during the 2025 season and entered camp healthy this spring. Reports said his fastball sat in the mid-90s and touched 97 mph, the highest velocity of his professional career.

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, while noting the recent progress from the top prospect.

“Brock Selvidge, No. 15 #Yankees prospect, recently had internal brace surgery on his left elbow; he’ll miss the 2026 season. Had pinched nerve in his left biceps that required surgery in 2024. Was back up to 97 mph early this spring @Yankees”

The Yankees selected Selvidge in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of an Arizona high school. He signed for a $1.5 million bonus.

The 6-foot-3 left-hander features a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider, and developing changeup. He has shown strikeout ability in the minors, but command issues and injuries have slowed his progress.

Selvidge likely would have opened the 2026 season at Double-A Somerset. A strong year could have pushed him to Triple-A later in the season. The surgery now delays that timeline until at least 2027.

The injury could also affect the Yankees’ trade flexibility. The organization often uses mid-tier prospects in deadline deals for major league talent. The southpaw fits the profile of a potential trade piece.

Other left-handers now rank ahead of him in the system. Those include Pico Kohn, Kyle Carr and Henry Lalane. Because of that shift, New York may need another prospect if it pursues similar deals later in 2026.