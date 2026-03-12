The Minnesota Vikings are intent on moving back to the top of the NFC North division in 2026. After watching the Bears go from worst to first last year and the seeing the Detroit Lions finish in last place, the Vikings want to get back to a position of respect.

Much of the Vikings' problems in 2025 were their own doing. They had the quarterback who would lead the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl title on their roster, but they decided not to keep Sam Darnold. Not only did they decide to go with an untested J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, they didn't even get anything for Darnold. They let him walk as a free agent and he signed a free-agent deal with the Seahawks.

Ownership deemed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah responsible for that move and he is now the former general manager. The Vikings know they need improved quarterback play in 2026, and all reports indicate that they are going to bring in former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as their big free-agent acquisition. They have already re-signed linebacker Eric Wilson and now they are concentrating on the Cardinals quarterback

Murray is a brilliant athlete who has been with the Cardinals for seven seasons. He decided on a career in the NFL after the Oakland A's paid him a huge amount of money to consider a Major League Baseball career. He chose football, and some observers believe he picked the wrong sport because he could hit, run and play the outfield with flair.

Murray has had some spectacular moments in the NFL because of his incredible athletic ability, but he has not been able to turn the Cardinals into any kind of consistent winner.

Quarterback whisperer Kevin O'Connell will have another opportunity

Now it appears that Kevin O'Connell is going to get a chance to work with Murray and bring out the consistency in his game that has been missing. O'Connell has gained the reputation as one of the game's most elite quarterback whisperers. He has had success in the NFL with Matthew Stafford when O'Connell was the offensive coordinator for the Rams.

After moving on to Minnesota, he got the best out of Kirk Cousins before he suffered a torn Achilles, and then helped Darnold find excellent form with the Vikings.

The Vikings still have McCarthy on the roster, and he will have an opportunity to compete for the position. However, once the Vikings make their move for Murray and bring him into the fold, the former Cardinal will become the prohibitive favorite to win the job.

McCarthy has had issues with injuries and inconsistency since the Vikings drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick in 2024. O'Connell seemed to fall in love with the former national championship quarterback from Michigan, but a torn meniscus ruined his rookie season and had multiple injuries last year. Those injuries included a high ankle sprain, a concussion and a hairline fracture in his right (throwing) hand.

When he wasn't battling the injuries, McCarthy's execution was mediocre, O'Connell was unable to turn him into a dynamic performer. It will be very difficult for McCarthy to take the QB1 job away from Murray once he signs with the Vikings. Murray will become the team's new favored son, but it seems that O'Connell has a lot of work to do if he is going to get Murray back on track

Murray was benched last season and must recapture past glory

He was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Cardinals and he led Arizona to a brief playoff appearance following the 2021 season before the Cardinals were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray was in top form in both 2020. He completed 375 of 558 passes for 3,971 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Murray also ran for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns.

A year later, Murray led the Cardinals to second place in the NFC West and a Wild Card spot in the postseason. He completed 333 of 481 passes for 3,787 yards with 24 TDs and 10 picks. His rushing total slipped to 423 yards with 5 touchdowns.

The numbers have not been as impressive in his most recent seasons. He was benched last year by Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon after just five games. Murray completed 110 of 161 passes — a 68.3 completion percentage — for 962 yards with a 6-3 TD-interception ratio. His rushing total slipped to 173 yards and 1 TD.

While his numbers have diminished, there is no reason to think that Murray has lost his physical edge. He will be 29 at the start of next season, and he should have at least five more years before the aging process has an impact. Of course, several top quarterbacks have been able to excel into their 40s, and Murray may have 10 years or more to rewrite his legacy.

It seems that he will have that chance with the Vikings. His future will be tied to O'Connell and the Vikings head coach's ability to get the most out of a gifted athlete.