Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James caught strays on social media on Tuesday after Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo went off for a mind-blowing 83 points.

Adebayo had himself a night in their win over the Washington Wizards, 150-129, breaking Lakers icon Kobe Bryant's record for the second-highest scoring game in league history.

While many were celebrating Adebayo's historic feat, some also mocked James, saying he predicted the Heat star's career night.

To recall, James once said in an interview that he knew that Bryant was going to explode that night he scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

“LeBron predicted Bam's 83-piece,” added @CookedByMatt.

“LeBron called it! He predicted this performance earlier today,” said @MrEggyWeggy.

“LeBron's gonna come out and say he predicted Bam's 83-point game,” echoed @iam_johnw.

Article Continues Below

“I bet y’all LeBron predicted this before the game even started,” wrote @Jasonb9990.

“Do you guys think LeBron predicted Bam's 83 points?” asked @artoftheleague.

“Since the Lakers haven't tipped off yet, LeBron can say he watched the Heat-Wizards game and predicted Bam would score 83 points,” posted @realhenryobrien.

James probably didn't predict that he would be the center of the jokes on X on Tuesday. He should blame Adebayo.

The three-time All-Star, a teammate of James on Team USA, ended with 20-of-43 field goals and 36-of-43 free throws in arguably the most random night in league history. Even Nostradamus with advanced analytics couldn't have predicted Adebayo's 83-point special.

Well, perhaps the best way for James to fire back is to score 84 points when he returns to action.