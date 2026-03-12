The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on Wednesday in a marquee matchup in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves are looking to snap a two-game skid, while the Clippers have been on a roll lately, winning five of their last six games, with Kawhi Leonard playing at an MVP level.

It will take a collective effort from Minnesota to stop Leonard, with Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels being the primary on-ball stoppers. But clearly, Rudy Gobert remains their defensive anchor.

The Athletic's Law Miller pointed out the significant drop in the Timberwolves' defensive efficiency this season when Gobert is off the floor. When asked about it, Minnesota coach Chris Finch stressed the value of Gobert and acknowledged their gaps.

“When he's off the floor, we need to protect the rim differently. Better on the ball, better around the ball, and earlier at the rim. Admittedly, we've been inconsistent at times with stuff like that this year,” said Finch.

“He's huge for us. Playing with a guy like Rudy, it takes some nuance. When he's off the floor, you have to make that switch to a different mindset defensively.”

Timberwolves defensive efficiency this season with Rudy Gobert on floor: 107.7 Timberwolves defensive efficiency this season with Rudy Gobert off floor: 116.7 Asked Chris Finch about that pic.twitter.com/nWVDpE6B75 — Law Murray 🕯️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 12, 2026

Many have made fun of the 33-year-old Gobert because of his lack of offensive skills and awkward movements. But there is no denying that he can be a game-changer on the defensive end.

He is not a four-time Defensive Player of the Year for nothing.

Edwards has often talked about their defensive identity and how important it is for him and Gobert to set the tone.

Entering their game against the Clippers, the Timberwolves are allowing 114.5 points per game. But as Finch noted, there is still room for improvement overall.

As of writing, it has been a close game between Minnesota and Los Angeles in the first half.