With Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro sidelined during the early portion of the 2025-26 NBA campaign, fellow franchise pillar Bam Adebayo is expected to carry a bigger offensive workload. He is shooting almost three times as many 3-pointers than he did last season, doing what he can to push his team forward. Increased responsibilities on offense also require the 6-foot-9 forward to play with a level of fearlessness, and that is exactly what he did Thursday night versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Adebayo went right at the 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama near the end of the first half. He blew past the sensational center and dunked over him with authority. The three-time All-Star unleashed his power, and went to the floor as a result, sending a ear-splitting message that he is as aggressive as ever. Miami certainly appreciates the type of energy Adebayo is bringing on both offense and defense.

BAM ADEBAYO SERVES UP A POSTER SLAM ON WEMBY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Y6Hw9ia6sO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2025

The 28-year-old is perfectly aware of all the attention that Wembanyama and the undefeated Spurs have been receiving, but he is not intimidated. Adebayo has made a name for himself in this league by playing above his size and guarding the most imposing talents on the court. He is always willing to do the dirty work. However, the 2017 lottery draft pick is also showing everyone that he is capable of being an alpha with the ball in his hands.

Bam Adebayo was averaging 21.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range going into Thursday's road matchup versus San Antonio. He is in position to record his third double-double of the season, but the Heat still have a job to do. They are locked in a tight battle with the Spurs at time of print.