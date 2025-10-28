Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have been sensational to begin the 2025-26 NBA season. With Wemby back from his blood clot issue and the team continuing to develop during the offseason, there was a sense of optimism surrounding this young Spurs team and their ability to start trending in the right direction.

But nobody expected a 4-0 start to the season and San Antonio being mentioned as a realistic threat in the Western Conference to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The entire NBA world has been captivated by Wembanyama's dominance, and he strung together yet another incredible performance to start the season on Monday night against the Toronto Raptors. Fresh off his second-ever Western Conference Player of the Week honor, Wemby recorded 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in the Spurs' 121-103 win over Toronto.

Through four games, Wembanyama has solidified himself at the top of many early-season MVP rankings, but his only concern is continuing to see the Spurs win games. Now that the team is 4-0, the 21-year-old has his organization on the verge of something special.

After Monday night's win over the Raptors, Wembanyama was shocked to hear that the team's 4-0 start matches the best start to a season in franchise history. Very quickly, his initial shock was met with expectations and a clear goal heading into Thursday night's game against the Miami Heat.

“The Spurs never went 5-0? I'm surprised. I'm really surprised because the Spurs have the highest win percentage in like the last 30 years,” Wembanyama said while taking a moment to reflect on what ClutchPoints' Hector Ledesma had shared with him. “Wow. Let's beat that record.”

5 championships… but never a 5-0 start!@wemby wants to make some history for his storied @spurs franchise 💯 pic.twitter.com/cmgKu6KNva — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2025

Tim Duncan won five championships with the Spurs. David Robinson won two. These are the two biggest legends in Spurs history, and yet they never led the Spurs to a 5-0 start to begin a season.

Wembanyama can continue making franchise history with one more win on Thursday night at home against Miami.

This is only Wembanyama's third season in San Antonio, and he has already put the organization back on the right path to championship relevance. It is definitely way too early to declare that the Spurs are true title threats in a crowded Western Conference, and while their 4-0 start is impressive, all four of their wins came against teams that missed the playoffs last season.

The Spurs still have a lot to prove.

However, Wembanyama's first four games of the season are historic in many ways, and he has sent a clear message to the other 29 teams in the NBA that the Spurs are no longer rebuilding. Instead, this organization is actively rising and poised to emerge as a legitimate threat in the West.

A win against the Heat, who have started the season 2-1 despite not having Tyler Herro, would be yet another spectacular feat for Wembanyama, not just as a player, but as the leader and face of the Spurs franchise.

Never before have the Spurs started a season 5-0. Wembanyama can change that with a win on Thursday night.