The San Francisco 49ers dropped a bombshell on Friday when the team announced it was voiding Brandon Aiyuk’s 2026 guaranteed money. The surprise move came amid reports that the organization had grown frustrated with Aiyuk’s absence from the team. The 49ers believes the veteran receiver failed to live up to contractual obligations by missing meetings and team activities.

Aiyuk has been sidelined since tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 7 of the 2024 season. After 13 months, the 49ers still have no timeline for his return to the field.

Upon learning of the voided money, reporters asked Jauan Jennings for his take on the situation. But the veteran receiver wasn’t about to provide a damning sound bite on his teammate’s contract situation.

“I don’t even know what the question is, for real, that you just asked me,” Jennings said, per 49ers On SI’s Grant Cohn.

Reporter: “He had his contract voided for next year… is that something the locker room was aware of?”

Jennings: “I don’t even know what that means.”

Reporter: “That his guaranteed money next year was voided.”

Jennings: “That mean he don’t get it?”

Reporter: “Correct.”

Jennings: “I mean, I guess that's something between him and the organization… I just hope he’s healing up.”

49ers open to potential Brandon Aiyuk return in 2025

Despite Jennings doing his best Johnny Tightlips impression, reporters persisted. Asked when he last saw Aiyuk around the 49ers’ facility, Jennings said he was too concerned with being on time to meetings to notice. Asked what he thought of Aiyuk’s lengthy rehab, Jennings said, “I don’t know the timeline, I’m not a doctor. I just hope he’s healing up.”

While San Francisco’s response to Aiyuk’s absence was drastic, head coach Kyle Shanahan left the door open for the receiver’s return to the team. Shanahan also walked back some of the 49ers’ initial accusations.

The veteran coach explained that injured players are on different schedules than the rest of the team. That could account for some of Aiyuk’s absences from team activities, according to Shanahan.

The 49ers improved to 7-4 on the season with a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Brock Purdy’s return from injury. San Francisco squares off against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 12.