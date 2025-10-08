MIAMI – As Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra laid out the goals he has for Kel'el Ware, there's no doubt each player has their own separate expectations, like rookie Kasparas Jakucionis. While Spoelstra has pointed out the uniqueness of the Heat's first-round pick, he addresses the possible speculation that this could be a developmental year for the 19-year-old.

Selected with the 20th overall pick out of Illinois, Jakucionis has major talent in being a top playmaker with ball-handling skills, though he is a raw prospect. Leading some to believe it could take a year learning mostly on the sidelines, Spoelstra would say that it will be a wait-and-see approach, though making sure to say that every player on the roster goes through a “developmental year.”

“Let's see. Let's see where he is, and as he continues to spend more time with us, it's good to have him available tonight,” Spoelstar said Wednesday before the preseason contest against the San Antonio Spurs. “Just to be clear, everybody on our roster, it's a developmental year. We will hope to improve everybody, but I'm glad he's back out there tonight.”

Erik Spoelstra was asked if this will be a developmental year for Kasparas Jakucionis: “Let’s see where he is as he continues to spend more time with us. It’s good to have him available tonight. Just to be clear, everybody on our roster, it’s a developmental year…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/P7ZLjTjuHG — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 8, 2025

As Spoelstra alluded to, Jakucionis had missed the last two preseason outings due to a wrist sprain, making Wednesday his return to being made available, likely to make his debut. Spoelstra had complimented Jakucionis in the past, saying to ClutchPoints in training camp that he is an “ultra competitor.”

“Really likes to compete, likes to have a score on everything,” Spoelstra said. “That typically translates well in this league. It's also a little bit unique for young players to be that focused on trying to win. I'm pleased with the progress that he has made this summer…I don’t look at his age to see if he can get an opportunity.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about rookie Kasparas Jakucionis and how he’s already showing how “ultra competitive” he is. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/VRXHWtvjq2 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 2, 2025

Kasparas Jakucionis is fitting in with the Heat, plus another injury return

With the Heat dealing with Tyler Herro's foot injury, the team could be looking at a plethora of options in trying to fill the void with playmakers. While Jakucionis is still young, he could get some opportunity coming off the bench in an effort to impress the fans and the coaching staff alike, as he already fits the competitive nature of the franchise.

“Yeah, it feels good, really enjoying the process, like the competitiveness, trying to learn every day, as much as I can,” Jakucionis said to ClutchPoints at Florida Atlantic University for training camp. “Pick up things, pick up new things, learn from other guys, and just try to take it all in.”

Another player set to get more work with the Herro injury and also coming back from injury is Pelle Larsson, who was suffering from a quad contusion that he got in the last game of EuroBasket with Sweden. Speaking of which, Spoelstra spoke about Larsson's summer, taking part in EuroBasket and the team's Summer League.

“I think all of it is important and can be really helpful, not only for his game, but his confidence,” Spoelstra said. “The games in EuroBasket, those are legit playoff intensity games. Anytime you can go through something that intense during the summer, I think it helps all the players that compete at that level, Summer League in our program, for familiarity, a slightly different role. You know, that was part of his development. But also last year, I was encouraged by the strides that he made over the months.”

With Pelle Larsson available, Erik Spoelstra speaks on the jump he’s made this summer with all the basketball he’s played: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/FjB9xTFD5i — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 8, 2025

At any rate, Jakucionis and Larsson look to further improve throughout the preseason up until the regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic.