MIAMI – As the Miami Heat have championship aspirations for the upcoming season, the team will look for any player to step up and carry the weight, especially with the injuries striking the team. With Heat star Tyler Herro out with a foot injury to start the season, rookie Kasparas Jakucionis could get some opportunity as he speaks about his first training camp.

While going through an up-and-down Summer League after being drafted with the 20th overall pick in the last NBA Draft, the Illinois guard is ready to produce on day one and get acclimated with the team. The one aspect that Jakucionis already has locked down with Miami is how much of an “ultra competitor” the rookie is like.

“An ultra competitor for sure,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “Really likes to compete, likes to have a score on everything. That typically translates well in this league. It's also a little bit unique for young players to be that focused on trying to win. I'm pleased with the progress that he has made this summer. We’ll be open-minded to everything. I don’t look at his age to see if he can get an opportunity.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about rookie Kasparas Jakucionis and how he’s already showing how “ultra competitive” he is. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/VRXHWtvjq2 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 2, 2025

Jakucionis does fit a need for the team in being a play-making point guard, though his turnovers and shooting percentage from beyond the arc have been questioned; however, he will develop these traits in the NBA. For his first training camp, Jakucionis told ClutchPoints that he is “really enjoying the process.”

“Yeah, it feels good, really enjoying the process, like the competitiveness, trying to learn every day, as much as I can,” Jakucionis said. “Pick up things, pick up new things, learn from other guys, and just try to take it all in.”

Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis showing his competitiveness in practice

While the Heat get ready for the 2025-26 season, Jakucionis' role on the team could be an interesting storyline to watch this season in regards to the amount of opportunity he will get. There's no denying, though, how quickly Jakucionis is getting acclimated with the team.

Article Continues Below

Spoelstra would highlight on Wednesday how the 19-year-old and guard Davion Mitchell have been battling with one another, describing them as “pittbulls.” While on the court, it may look like a war, it really is all respect between one another, as Jakucionis spoke on how it has been making him better.

“Yeah, I think the, you know, the competitiveness is what we all do,” Jakucionis said. “And we compete every day, every play. And I like that, he likes that, and I think everyone on the team likes that. So I think that's the way to go and compete in practice.”

“I think that's all for love,” Jakucionis continued. “You know, like we’re trying to make each other better. He's trying to make me better. I'm trying to make him better, and just working together towards the same goal.”

Kas & Davion have been BATTLING 😤 pic.twitter.com/Znpa9MqEgu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2025

Jakucionis would not practice on Thursday's session in training camp at Florida Atlantic University due to a “sprained left wrist,” though an MRI came back negative.

“It’s a part of basketball, you know, it's nothing,” Jakucionis said. “And now I feel great, so it's all good.”

At any rate, Jakucionis and the Heat look to improve with the preseason opener on Saturday in Puerto Rico against the Orlando Magic.