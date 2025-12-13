The Detroit Tigers have made waves this offseason by refusing to rule out trading star pitcher Tarik Skubal. Detroit is also involved though in pursuing free agents. Relief pitcher Kenley Jansen is on the team's radar, per MassLive.

“The relief market is moving. Kenley Jansen could be next to go. Tigers have been in pursuit,” reporter Chris Cotillo posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Jansen is a well-traveled veteran who has played for several ball clubs, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. The reliever has 476 career regular-season saves, and a ERA of 2.57.

The Los Angeles Angels have also been interested in re-signing Jansen, per MLB Trade Rumors. Jansen pitched for the Angels during the 2025 campaign. He had solid numbers including a WHIP of 0.95.

The Tigers finished the 2025 regular season with a 87-75 record. Detroit lost in the MLB Playoffs to the Seattle Mariners.

Kenley Jansen would bring experience to a MLB bullpen

Jansen is expected to work as closer for the team he signs with. The 38-year-old veteran can bring plenty of experience to any bullpen. He has 1,278 career strikeouts in the regular season, with 57 coming this last season.

“While Jansen’s 24.4% strikeout rate was decent, it was also the lowest K% of his 16 MLB seasons, and a significant dropoff even from the 28.4% rate he delivered for the Red Sox in 2024,” Mark Polishuk wrote for MLB Trade Rumors. “Jansen’s signature cutter remains a deadly pitch, yet he has become increasingly reliant on the cutter in recent years, and threw it 81.4% of the time in 2025. Obviously hitters are still having trouble fully capitalizing on this cutter-heavy arsenal, yet Jansen isn’t having a lot of success when mixing it up with his sinker or sweeper.”

Jansen pitched 59 innings of work during the 2025 season with the Angels. He posted five victories and 29 saves. Jansen had signed a one-year deal with the Angels before the 2025 season.