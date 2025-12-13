The Atlanta Braves are trying to rebuild after a very disappointing 2025 season. While the Braves have been mentioned to want pitching this offseason, a new report sheds light on Atlanta's search for hitting. The Braves are linked to free agent Bo Bichette, per MLB.com.

“If they are going to make any move, it would likely be for an everyday type shortstop,” Jon Morosi said on the show Hot Stove. “…..It might be Bo Bichette.”

Bichette has played in recent years for the Toronto Blue Jays. He helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series in the 2025 season. Toronto has been working to try and re-sign the free agent, but no deal has yet been reached.

Several teams looking for hitting this offseason have reached out to Bichette. Bichette finished the 2025 MLB regular season with 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs. He batted at a .311 average.

Atlanta missed the postseason in 2025, after finishing the campaign with a 76-86 record.

Braves are working to update the roster

Article Continues Below

The Braves have a new manager heading into 2026. Walt Weiss, a former assistant, is replacing Brian Snitker. Weiss says he is ready to take the job.

“There's some things to fall back on, but at the end of the day, it's got to be me with my voice and my touch,” Weiss said, per MLB.com. “I understand that. But I've learned a lot from all those people I've been around — from Tony in the beginning to [Brian Snitker], and everybody in between. I’ll take a little bit from all of them. But at the end of the day, it's going to be my voice. So, it'll be me, and it'll be different from anybody else that I've been around.”

Atlanta has been rumored to be looking for starting pitching this offseason. Framber Valdez is seen as a target, per ESPN's Buster Olney. Valdez is an effective starter.

“Since 2020, Valdez has induced a grounder on 62% of the batted balls he's allowed. That is the highest ground ball rate this decade among regular starting pitchers,” MLB.com's David Adler wrote.

Time will tell if the Braves are able to make some of these free agent signings. Bichette is also being pursued by the Boston Red Sox.