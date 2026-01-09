As Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra continues to lead the team, having started in the role since 2008, the other local team, the Miami Dolphins, still seeks to find some continuity in the same role. While Spoelstra has been an emphasis for the Heat ever since his start, the Dolphins will be on the search again for another head coach after firing Mike McDaniel on Thursday morning.

Before Miami's game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, Spoelstra would comment on McDaniel's firing, saying how much of a “fan” he is of the former head coach and how he's confident he'll find his way to another role.

“I feel for Mike and his family. I'm a fan of his,” Spoelstra said, according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel. “I really enjoyed our interactions together. Just a really sharp, bright, and creative mind. I learned a lot from those interactions. It's a tough business. It's a tough day for him, but he's a talent, so he'll find his way back somewhere with some organization, and I wish him the best.”

There have been seven head coaches (including interim stints from Todd Bowles and Dan Campbell) for the Dolphins since 2008, when Spoelstra started, including Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin, Adam Gase, Brian Flores, and now McDaniel.

At any rate, as Miami looks for its next football head coach, there is at least stability with Spoelstra on the basketball side, with the Dolphins looking for consistency as the Heat have shown. Before Thursday's game in Chicago, Miami is 20-17, putting them eighth in the Eastern Conference.