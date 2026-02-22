MIAMI – As Miami Heat star Tyler Herro returned from his ribs injury on Friday night in the dominant 128-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks, there's no denying that the guard brought a major boost to the team. With the Heat looking to maximize its lineups, now that Herro is in the mix, there seems to be chemistry building between the star and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis.

There are duos on the team that still have yet to see the light of day with how much time Herro has missed, as he's been absent not just for the 15 games before Friday's win, but in 45 games total with a myriad of issues. In relief, the rookie in Jakucionis has been getting extended minutes either off the bench or at some points in the starting lineup.

Ever since Jan. 15 against the Boston Celtics, Jakucionis has logged double-digit minutes in every game, showing the trust that's been building with head coach Erik Spoelstra. On Friday, when both Herro and Jakucionis were on the floor, it made for a dynamic one-two punch in the backcourt as the rookie put the star in spots to score, also getting the attention of Spoelstra, who noticed a “synergy” brewing.

“Obviously, we haven't seen a lot of them, just because of the availability, but skill level, talent, offensive talent, just without them spending a ton of time together, you can see how there can be a synergy,” Spoelstra said before the team took on the Grizzlies on Saturday night. “Kas [Jakucionis] is a playmaker. He plays with pace, he wants to kick the ball ahead, he wants to get the ball to guys almost to a fault, and you can see how last night, he was just looking for Tyler like every time.”

Erik Spoelstra on the time last night when Tyler Herro and Kasparas Jakucionis were on the court together: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/j6YsK8eKpl — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 21, 2026

Heat's Erik Spoelstra speaks on Kasparas Jakucionis improving

Article Continues Below

While Jakucionis possesses some unique qualities for the Heat, as he was drafted with the 20th overall pick in the last NBA Draft, he gives the team a true point guard with potentially elite play-making abilities, an archetype the roster has been looking for.

Only at 19 years old, there's no denying the raw talent, though Jakucionis has been recording consistent minutes, averaging 22.7 minutes in February so far. His improvement has been noticeable in his first season, with even Spoelstra speaking about the “work ethic” of the Illinois product.

“So I'm encouraged by the possibilities with that, but Kas just continues to get better,” Spoelstra said. “If you watch where he was in summer league compared to now, that's really a credit to his work ethic. He spent a lot of time with Coach Quinn and all the pre-practice and post-practice sessions. You know, he's improved quite a bit. He's earned this.”

It remains to be seen how Jakucionis' role looks with the team getting healthier, though with Davion Mitchell missing Saturday's game with a head illness, the rookie would even get the start over Herro, as the team manages the star's minutes off the injury. Still, Herro led the Heat and the entire game with 24 points on nine of 14 shooting from the field, two of four from deep.

At any rate, the team is looking to find consistency, as before Saturday's tilt hosting Memphis, the team was 30-27, which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference. After, the Heat travels to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.