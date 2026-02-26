Earlier on Thursday, the NBA announced that it was fining Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards a sum of $25,000 for throwing the game ball with force into the spectator stands at halftime of the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. The incident occurred during Tuesday's 124-121 road victory over Portland, in which ANT scored a game-high 34 points.

Almost immediately after the fine was announced, Adidas posted a hilarious response on X in the form of a video promoting the 24-year-old’s newest sneaker, Anthony Edwards 2.

Good thing we saved for times like this…Believe That. https://t.co/d0kL7pPdg3 pic.twitter.com/M1KDW8J2Ie — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) February 26, 2026

The clip opened with ANT’s accountant handing over a bag of money to the player.

“Alright ANT, this season I am setting aside 430 grand in case you have any mishaps, disagreements, or slip of tongue. Let’s take it easy this year,” he said.

But Edwards had a starkly different idea.

Article Continues Below

“You really think I am going to slow down now that I got to 2s? Man look at them. You see that? That’s the difference between a floater and a poster set. They got the things that’s gonna keep me stable, and they strong too,” ANT explains, before being told that he was talking to his accountant.

“I just don’t think I am going to be slowing down anytime soon so you might as well double up,” Edwards says in response, per the post on X by Adidas.

And well, the fine proves exactly that. The incident took place at the end of the second quarter; after grabbing a rebound off a Portland miss, Edwards pump-faked a full-court shot and then launched the ball well after the buzzer sounded.

The ball struck a bystander near the basket and has now led to the fine. ANT’s 34 points were a result of a 17-35 shooting split, which also included five three-pointers.

Regardless, there is little doubt that Edwards will be fully focused on preparing for the Los Angeles Clippers, who the Timberwolves play next. The fine is undoubtedly unfortunate, but it did give him the ideal opportunity to promote his new sneakers.